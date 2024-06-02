Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Grows By 17.9%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 297,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 282,069 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 780,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 215,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 110.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 271,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GDV stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,124. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.