Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Rises By 47.5%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

ShiftPixy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 63,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,540. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $76.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

