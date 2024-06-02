Short Interest in Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Declines By 20.3%

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 1,181,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Relo Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RELOF remained flat at C$15.39 during midday trading on Friday. Relo Group has a 12-month low of C$15.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.39.

About Relo Group

(Get Free Report)

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.