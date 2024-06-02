Short Interest in Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Declines By 20.3%

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 1,181,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Relo Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RELOF remained flat at C$15.39 during midday trading on Friday. Relo Group has a 12-month low of C$15.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.39.

About Relo Group

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

