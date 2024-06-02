Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Decreases By 19.3%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,646,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 2,041,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.5 days.

Regis Resources Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of RGRNF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254. Regis Resources has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

