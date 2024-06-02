Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Drops By 20.7%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 1,611,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.2 days.
Quebecor Trading Up 0.4 %
Quebecor stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.32.
About Quebecor
