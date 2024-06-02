Short Interest in PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Expands By 16.6%

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,349,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 18,311,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 404.4 days.

PetroChina Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCYF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,285. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

