Short Interest in PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Expands By 16.6%

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,349,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 18,311,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 404.4 days.
PetroChina Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCYF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,285. PetroChina has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.
PetroChina Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PetroChina
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.