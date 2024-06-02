Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Expands By 51.0%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the April 30th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PainReform Price Performance

Shares of PainReform stock remained flat at $0.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,639. PainReform has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform

PainReform Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.90% of PainReform at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

