Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Expands By 51.0%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the April 30th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PainReform Price Performance
Shares of PainReform stock remained flat at $0.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,639. PainReform has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform
PainReform Company Profile
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PainReform
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.