Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Rises By 29.6%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Price Performance

About Origin Agritech

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

(Get Free Report)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.