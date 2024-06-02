Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Drops By 18.1%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 535.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE:NXC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 32,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,743. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

