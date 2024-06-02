Short Interest in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Declines By 21.1%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at MSP Recovery

In other MSP Recovery news, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 52,502 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $39,376.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,383. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 438,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,576.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 52,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $39,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,242,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSP Recovery stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) by 317.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873,651 shares during the quarter. MSP Recovery comprises 20.5% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of MSP Recovery worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Trading Up 4.1 %

LIFW stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -2.21. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 724.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Articles

