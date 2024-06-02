Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Drops By 20.9%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medicover AB (publ) stock remained flat at $18.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

