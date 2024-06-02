Short Interest in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Drops By 20.2%

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LINKBANCORP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LNKB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.39. 40,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,696. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that LINKBANCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is currently -115.38%.

In other LINKBANCORP news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,678,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $59,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

