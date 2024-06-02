Short Interest in Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Declines By 16.7%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Lagardere Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LGDDF remained flat at $22.95 during midday trading on Friday. Lagardere has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.
Lagardere Company Profile
