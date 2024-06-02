Short Interest in Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Declines By 16.7%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Lagardere Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGDDF remained flat at $22.95 during midday trading on Friday. Lagardere has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

Get Lagardere alerts:

Lagardere Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, children and youth adult, mobile games, board games, and stationery and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.