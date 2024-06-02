Short Interest in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Increases By 16.3%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 434,100 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,294,689.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at $31,514,316.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $222,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,961.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,294,689.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at $31,514,316.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,034 shares of company stock worth $1,939,525. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.2% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 73,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 481,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 13.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 143,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 0.3 %

IPI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 66,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $356.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.17.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

