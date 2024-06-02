Short Interest in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Grows By 18.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,240,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 70,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $30.85. 95,797,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,844,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Intel has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

