Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expands By 16.4%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Get Insmed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Insmed Trading Down 3.4 %

INSM stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 7,193,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,605. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.