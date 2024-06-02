Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Increases By 30.6%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovative Food Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 28,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Innovative Food has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.22.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.