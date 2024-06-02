Short Interest in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Increases By 20.2%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IMAX by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 33.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 392,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.44 on Friday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $865.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

