Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Drops By 12.8%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 174,200 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IMAC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BACK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 4,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. IMAC has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.75.
IMAC Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IMAC
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.