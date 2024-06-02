Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Drops By 12.8%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 174,200 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BACK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 4,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. IMAC has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

