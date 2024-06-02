Short Interest in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Drops By 13.2%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 129,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

HBB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 36,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,089. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 50.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

