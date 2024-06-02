Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Decreases By 20.3%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of TV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,246. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

