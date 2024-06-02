Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Declines By 8.1%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

GHM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. 60,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,096. Graham has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $292.95 million, a P/E ratio of 104.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $1,118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 8,163.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 1,640.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 139,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

