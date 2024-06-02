Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Grows By 18.2%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GD Culture Group Stock Up 15.3 %
GDC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,774. GD Culture Group has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.
GD Culture Group Company Profile
