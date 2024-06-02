Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Grows By 18.2%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GD Culture Group Stock Up 15.3 %

GDC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,774. GD Culture Group has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

