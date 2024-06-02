Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Rises By 25.5%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 116,376 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2,011.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 379,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 361,707 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1,531.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 208,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 207,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 118,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

