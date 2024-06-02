Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Expands By 22.0%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 500.0 days.
Finnair Oyj Price Performance
FNNNF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Finnair Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $61.00.
About Finnair Oyj
