Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Expands By 22.0%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 500.0 days.

FNNNF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Finnair Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

