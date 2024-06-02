Short Interest in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Grows By 27.4%

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Electra Battery Materials from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELBM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter worth $180,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter worth $105,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELBM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,243. Electra Battery Materials has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.