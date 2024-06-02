Short Interest in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Grows By 27.4%

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Electra Battery Materials from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELBM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance
Shares of ELBM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,243. Electra Battery Materials has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.
Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
About Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electra Battery Materials
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.