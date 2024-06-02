Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Decreases By 14.2%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.0 days.

DFDS A/S Price Performance

DFDDF remained flat at $38.10 on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10.

About DFDS A/S

Featured Stories

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

