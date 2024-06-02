Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Decreases By 14.2%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.0 days.
DFDS A/S Price Performance
DFDDF remained flat at $38.10 on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10.
About DFDS A/S
