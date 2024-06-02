Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Expands By 19.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 6,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $30.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.56. 67,192,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,783,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

