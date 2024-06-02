Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Increases By 14.2%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 1,136,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $102.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 191.88%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $10,727,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

