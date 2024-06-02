Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Drops By 16.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,191,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 5,031,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41,914.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSDXF remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

Featured Stories

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

