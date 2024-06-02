Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Drops By 16.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,191,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 5,031,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41,914.0 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSDXF remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.
About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
