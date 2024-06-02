Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Drops By 22.6%

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE RLTY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.71. 81,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,422. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

