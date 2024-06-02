Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Expands By 27.7%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 1,002,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.4 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

COCSF remained flat at $9.62 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

