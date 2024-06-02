Short Interest in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Rises By 6.9%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 7,350,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Camping World by 98.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 995,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camping World by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Camping World by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,320 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Camping World Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 805,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -502.50 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

