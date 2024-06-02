Short Interest in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Expands By 25.8%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 993,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cadre by 1,640.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CDRE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 305,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. Cadre has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDRE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

