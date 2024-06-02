Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rises By 11.8%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,800 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 601,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.62. 174,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,459. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

