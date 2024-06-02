Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Increases By 25.5%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DSU stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.96. 188,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,975. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.