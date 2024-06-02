Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Increases By 10.5%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.94. 1,872,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,728,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 936.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

