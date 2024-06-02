Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Increases By 10.5%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Biogen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.94. 1,872,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $319.76.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Biogen
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biogen
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.