Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Expands By 11.6%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 14,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.50. 3,660,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,888. The firm has a market cap of $369.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,815.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $508,844.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,815.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock worth $15,635,973. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigBear.ai by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

