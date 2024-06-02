Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Grows By 16.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 540,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Baozun Price Performance

BZUN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,724. Baozun has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $391.61 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, China Renaissance cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Baozun by 58.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,251,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 463,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 42.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 705,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 209,909 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

See Also

