Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Decreases By 14.1%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,700 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 525,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

NYSE BSAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,665. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.26 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

