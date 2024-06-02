Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Rises By 21.3%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,560,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 25,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.46 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $7,075,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 405.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,669,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.