Short Interest in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Grows By 27.5%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $84,178.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,582,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,728,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 443,958 shares of company stock worth $10,022,109. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AESI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

AESI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.22. 1,433,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

