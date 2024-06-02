Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Grows By 8.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 642,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $960.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $936.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

