Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Decreases By 14.0%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 811,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARBK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 876,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 96,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,747. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

