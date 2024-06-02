Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Decreases By 14.0%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 811,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARBK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ARBK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 96,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,747. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.