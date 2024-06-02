Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Declines By 15.2%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 23,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.05.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCL. Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbCellera Biologics
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
