Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Declines By 15.2%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 23,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCL. Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

