Short Interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Drops By 21.6%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,293.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $178,500 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in 908 Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 908 Devices by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MASS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 314,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.02.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

