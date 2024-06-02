Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.