Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 121,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 167,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

