Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SUSA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.25. 59,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.