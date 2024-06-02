Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 39,344 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,344 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 78,290,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,431,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of -477.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

