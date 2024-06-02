Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,784,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,634,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

